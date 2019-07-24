Afternoon t-storms more likely with two Monsoon surges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are two different Monsoon surges ahead. The first arrives on Thursday, and the second arrives on Saturday afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances increase today and especially on Thursday. Why? A surge of Monsoon moisture is working its way into Colorado.

We'll start sunny today with a 20-30% chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs around 91.

The Mountains start sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 70s, 80s, and a couple 90s.

Rain/t-storm chances increase to 40% on Wednesday. We'll also see more cloud cover. The t-storms may contain heavy rain and small hail.

Be careful in the Mountains on Thursday. Climbers/hikers may encounter morning and afternoon rain/t-storms.

Drier and hotter on Friday.

Another surge of Monsoon moisture is possible Saturday afternoon/night.

That being said, both Saturday and Sunday morning look dry across the Front Range for outdoor activities. Watch for lightning and heavy rain in the afternoons. Saturday's high 90, Sunday 85.

Hot and dry most of next week.

