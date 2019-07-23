Woman’s body found by hiker near Ranger Trail in Boulder

Posted 4:14 pm, July 23, 2019, by

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a woman in her mid-20s was located off of Ranger Trail, on a City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property, the Boulder Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to a statement released to the media, relatives of the woman called police just after midnight when they became concerned for her welfare.

Trails were closed overnight as officials searched on foot and used a drone in an attempt to find the woman.

The woman’s body was eventually discovered by a hiker shortly after 9 a.m.

Investigators say the death is not suspicious but didn’t offer details surrounding the woman’s passing. She has not been identified.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.987711 by -105.305790.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.