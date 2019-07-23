Woman’s body found by hiker near Ranger Trail in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a woman in her mid-20s was located off of Ranger Trail, on a City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property, the Boulder Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to a statement released to the media, relatives of the woman called police just after midnight when they became concerned for her welfare.

Trails were closed overnight as officials searched on foot and used a drone in an attempt to find the woman.

The woman’s body was eventually discovered by a hiker shortly after 9 a.m.

Investigators say the death is not suspicious but didn’t offer details surrounding the woman’s passing. She has not been identified.