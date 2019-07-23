× Woman killed in North Park Hill shooting identified

DENVER — The woman killed in a shooting in North Park Hill last week has been identified.

Tia White, 42, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The shooting occurred Friday night in the 3200 block of Dexter Street. When officers first responded to the area on reports of a shooting, they were unable to locate a victim.

About an hour later, Phillip Bivins, 45, turned himself in to police. Officers were then able to find White inside a home on Dexter Street, according to the probable cause statement.

White was unresponsive. Denver Health paramedics responded and determined she was deceased.

Bivins is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.