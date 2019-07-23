Video game aims to teach children, teens how to drive safely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new video game is on the market that aims to teach kids and teenagers the rules of the road. It's called Driving Essentials.

The game is available for both XBOX and PS4. It puts kids behind the wheel in a simulation-type program, showing them what to do and what not to do as a new driver.

“The people involved with the game called to try and find people who would test it for them and I’ve got three boys. And so I thought this is a perfect opportunity to give it a go," said mother Sara Page.

“It definitely helps people who are developing, getting into driving or have their permit," said Anders Page-Roth, a 15-year-old who is learning to drive.

Garreth Page-Roth, Anders' brothers, agreed.

“I think it’s really interesting and I really like it," Garreth said.

The game has different settings and scenarios, like city driving and various weather conditions. It even tries to distract players with text messages and phone calls.

“This was something that was a great hybrid of a true video game, but it also had some purpose to it and a skill that I think everybody needs to learn," Page said.

The program is in no way a substitute for driver's education or practicing behind the wheel.

Anders described the game as a great addition to the educational process.