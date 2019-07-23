The Cottle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you get when you combine can and bottle? A cottle of course! A local Colorado craft winery Bigsby's Folly recently launched Cottle, an aluminum can-bottle hybrid, a first of its kind in its size and shape for the wine industry.

The initial launch of the Bigsby’s Folly Cottle will include a Rosé of Grenache, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon in an innovative format. While typical wine cans are 250 or 375mL, these 500mL Cottles — the equivalent of 3 glasses or 3/4 of a traditional bottle — allow for more capacity, while in a sleek, resealable, sturdy, but lightweight aluminum format. This is an exciting evolution for canned wines, which have become increasingly popular and one of the fastest growing segments in the wine industry.

The limited edition, first-run will launch in Colorado later this summer, and will be available at Argonaut and other select retailers, various sports and entertainment venues across the Denver metro area, and online at www.bigsbysfolly.com.