Tasty Colfax takes over Bluebird District

The 11th annual Tasty Colfax, hosted by the Bluebird Business Improvement District, is showcasing all that East Colfax Ave has to offer in a one-of-a-kind tasty tour. Tasty Colfax is an opportunity to sample eats and drinks from more than 20 businesses for only $25 on a one-of-a-kind walking restaurant tour of this historic Denver neighborhood.

In addition to over 20 amazing drinking holes, eateries and local businesses opening their doors to highlight tastes of their offerings, some of Denver’s favorite musical acts will also be energizing the craw. A fun bingo game, live poetry and live artist Tony Zellaha, beautifying Colfax’s less tasty assets (one unsightly electric box at a time) round out the event. Some of this year’s entertainment includes Robby Wicks Band, Kind Mountain Collective, and Josh Blackburn. Tickets are $25 per person pre-sale and $35 per person at the event, which includes your very own custom TASTY SPORK and admission to the self-led crawl.

What: Tasty Colfax

When (day and time): TODAY TUESDAY JULY 24, 5:30-8:30PM

Where: Bluebird District (Along Colfax Avenue between Josephine and Colorado Blvd)

Cost: $35 day of the event