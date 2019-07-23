Scattered afternoon storms expected Wednesday, Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Storms with heavy rainfall have brought a lot of great moisture to the Front Range over the past two days.

Parts of Metro Denver have picked up some great moisture over the past two days! Here's a look at radar estimated total rainfall for the past 48 hours. Up to 4" near Sedalia! #cowx pic.twitter.com/aWrR69rKlC — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) July 23, 2019

On Tuesday, Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, picked up 1.1 inches of rain, doubling this month's total to 2.12 inches.

There was more rainfall at the airport on Tuesday than in all of July 2018.

The wet weather this summer has helped keep Colorado drought-free for the past eight weeks.

Storm chances on Tuesday night are fairly low for the lower elevations. Most of the scattered storm activity will stay in the high country and foothills.

Better storm chances will move in Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with high temperatures in the 80s.

Storms are not expected to turn severe, but there is still a chance for heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.

High temperatures will climb into the 90s on Friday as a drier pattern moves in. Scattered afternoon storm chances will return for the weekend.

