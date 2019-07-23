Person found dead following barricade situation in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — One person is dead following a barricade situation in Loveland Tuesday.

According to the Loveland Police Department, about 8 a.m. Tuesday, LPD officers and members of its SWAT team responded to a request from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office to assist a deputy who had been threatened with a gun.

“While attempting to execute a court ordered eviction at an apartment at 930 N. Monroe Ave, the deputy was threatened by the resident with a rifle,” LPD said in a press release.

Loveland police said its crisis negotiation team tried a number of times to convince the person to leave the home.

“After several hours of attempts, the LPD SWAT team entered the residence and found the subject deceased,” LPD said in the release.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is now in charge of the investigation.

