Netflix movie attempts to use Boulder scenery to depict California town

With the distinct Flatirons and the red tile brick roofs on the many buildings that comprise the University of Colorado campus, the Boulder view is unforgettable.

And that’s exactly why one Netflix movie, ‘Secret Obsession’ is getting a lot of attention for using the famous scenery to depict a city in California.

Social media has been quick to point out the obvious error, with one tweet accusing Netflix of “lying about the location” of the movie.

@netflix why are you lying about the location of #SecretObsession that is 100% Boulder, Colorado! Not California. pic.twitter.com/gdser2gmQO — Kaitlyn Turnbull (@k_turn1) July 20, 2019

Additionally, the California town featured in the movie is set in southern California and not “100 miles north of San Francisco” as the movie claims.

Netflix has yet to comment on the social media backlash.