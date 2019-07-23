× ‘Mom Jeans’ plates get pulled from Macy’s after outrage on social media

NEW YORK– A social media post on Sunday has gained national attention.

The post, shared by Alie Ward on Twitter, shows a picture of plates with the caption “How can I get these plates from Macy’s banned in all 50 states”.

The plates show three rings, “Mom Jeans”, “Favorite Jeans” and “Skinny Jeans”.

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

The post immediately went viral, with more than 5,000 retweets and nearly 44,000 likes. Some say the company that created the plates used poor word choice.

“I have no problem with the portion sizing but the words were a poor choice. Women of all shapes and sizes wear mom jeans. Same with skinny jeans. What you wear is not dictated by your size or shape, or whether you over ate.”

But not everyone disagrees with the plates. One person shared this tweet.

“Hi Alie, some products we carry are light-hearted and fun. We certainly hope anyone struggling with portion control gets advice from a doctor, not a plate they bought from us. —What Macy’s should have said.”

Some products we carry are light-hearted and fun. We certainly hope anyone struggling with portion control gets advice from a doctor, not a plate they bought from us. — What Macy's should have said. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 22, 2019

After the social media uproar, Macy’s replied to Alie’s tweet saying, “Hi, Alie– we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy’s locations.”

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

The plates are still being sold at Pourtions.net for $9.50.