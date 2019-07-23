Man swept away while wading in Clear Creek identified

Clear Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man who died after being swept away in Clear Creek on Sunday has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that Jesus Mario Baca-Estrada, 28, of Denver drowned in the fast-flowing water.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:30 p.m. that Baca-Estrada was swept away by a current just east of Tunnel 1 on Highway 6.

The coroner’s office said Baca-Estrada’s family said he stepped back off a bank and went into the rapids. He was not wearing a life vest.

His body was found near a pedestrian bridge just west of Highways 6 and 93 about a mile downstream. Baca-Estrada’s death was ruled an accident.

At least 19 people have died on Colorado rivers and reservoirs this year.

