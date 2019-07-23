× Lakewood Animal Control rescues baby bobcat stuck in fence

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– A baby bobcat is back with its mother thanks to animal control officers in Lakewood.

According to a post on Twitter by the Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday, the baby bobcat got his head stuck in a fence.

This baby bobcat let curiosity get the best of him and got his head stuck in a fence. Luckily our Animal Control Officers were able to get the little guy out & he ran up the nearest tree for safety! Mama bobcat kept a watchful eye the entire time and was reunited with her baby. pic.twitter.com/c2kOrlcdZb — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 23, 2019

Once animal control was able to free him, he took off and run up the nearest tree for safety, according to the tweet.

Police also said the mama bobcat kept a watchful eye during the rescue and was eventually reunited with her baby.