Lakewood Animal Control rescues baby bobcat stuck in fence

Posted 10:29 am, July 23, 2019, by

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– A baby bobcat is back with its mother thanks to animal control officers in Lakewood.

According to a post on Twitter by the Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday, the baby bobcat got his head stuck in a fence.

Once animal control was able to free him, he took off and run up the nearest tree for safety, according to the tweet.

Police also said the mama bobcat kept a watchful eye during the rescue and was eventually reunited with her baby.

