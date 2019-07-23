Lakewood Animal Control rescues baby bobcat stuck in fence
LAKEWOOD, Colo.– A baby bobcat is back with its mother thanks to animal control officers in Lakewood.
According to a post on Twitter by the Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday, the baby bobcat got his head stuck in a fence.
Once animal control was able to free him, he took off and run up the nearest tree for safety, according to the tweet.
Police also said the mama bobcat kept a watchful eye during the rescue and was eventually reunited with her baby.AlertMe