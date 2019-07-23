× Kansas deputy pulls over popular YouTube star, man makes donation to organization that honors fallen officers

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kansas– On Friday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas posted about an encounter with a star from a popular YouTube channel.

The channel “Hoovies Garage”, featuring Tyler Hoover, documents Hoover’s adventures on automotive purchases.

In the video, Hoover is seen getting pulled over while filming in a Lamborghini. The caption of the video reads, “Kansas Police Pull Over Lamborghini Owner With No License Or Insurance”.

Hoover tells the deputy he just bought the car two days ago in Colorado. He also talks about how he was wearing an “old man” outfit for filming and left his wallet and information at home.

He is seen being fully cooperative with the deputy and even manages to find a picture of his driver’s license on his phone. He was issued a ticket, according to the video.

According to a Facebook post by the Sedgwick County Sheriff, Hoover proceeded to make a donation to the Honore Adversis Foundation in honor of injured and fallen officers in the area.

“We greatly appreciate kind words about our deputies and the support given to a great organization! Remember slow down and drive safely!” stated in the post.