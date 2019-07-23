Junior League of Denver’s Centennial Celebration Cookbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Junior League of Denver just released its sixth cookbook, Centennial Celebrations! Starting with Colorado Cache in 1978, the League’s cookbooks have long been regarded as a Denver institution.

The cookbook is packed with the colorful flavors of the Centennial State and honoring the League’s 100th anniversary, Centennial Celebrations includes more than 200 thoroughly tested recipes for every season and occasion. The creative menus, recipes and entertaining tips will inspire you to cook, connect and celebrate… Colorado style!

Summer-Style Orzo Salad

Serves 8

1 pound orzo

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

Juice of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup red cherry tomatoes, cut into halves

1 cup yellow cherry tomatoes, cut into halves

5 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup pine nuts, toasted

2 tablespoons fresh basil chiffonade

Cook the orzo according to the package directions until al dente; drain. Let stand to cool.

Whisk the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice and mustard in a large serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add the orzo, red tomatoes, yellow tomatoes, feta cheese, pine nuts and basil and toss to mix. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired. Chill, covered, until serving time to allow the flavors to marry. Garnish with sprigs of basil and whole cherry tomatoes.