Glow in the dark games

Posted 1:23 pm, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, July 23, 2019

There are still a few weeks left in summer before the kids have to go back to school and if you are looking for something to get them to spend some time outside...Starlux Games has you covered with their glow in the dark games. Joana's family tried out the Glow Battle and Capture the Flag Redux. So much fun and such a great way to burn energy. Go to Starluxgames.com for more information.

