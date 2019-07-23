× Denver police asking for help to identify man wanted for burglary, sex assault

DENVER– The Denver Police Department is asking for help to identify a man who is wanted for a burglary and sexual assault.

Police say it happened in the 1600 block of Logan Street on Monday around 1:40 a.m.

#Denver, can you help investigators identify this suspect who is wanted for burglary and sexual assault? If so, please call 720-913-7867 and you could earn a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/eCHxGV5CYG — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 23, 2019

According to the crime alert, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30-49 years-old, with brown hair and a light beard.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and earn up to a $2,000 award.

The number is 720-913-7867.