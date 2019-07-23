Denver PD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police say they’re concerned after a random attack on a woman inside her North Capitol Hill apartment. The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to prevent another sexual assault.

A suspect-- caught on surveillance video-- entered the Cornerstone-operated Thomas Jefferson Building near 16th and Logan around 1:40 a.m. Monday, according to police.

“It’s really affected us,” said Justin, the victim’s boyfriend. “There’s plenty of good people here, but it’s a high-traffic area. These scumbag lowlifes are constantly making their way through this area.”

Justin says he was not at his apartment unit when a man attacked his girlfriend. The couple keeps their door cracked open to allow for airflow during oppressive summer heat.

The victim tells police she was asleep when the man walked into her home through the open door and sexually assaulted her.

“This has raised our awareness, and we’ve definitely learned from this,” Justin said.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 through Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.