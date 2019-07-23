× Commission votes to designate Tom’s Diner as protected landmark; City Council has final say

DENVER — A well-known diner in Denver’s North Capitol Hill neighborhood is one step closer to being granted status as a protected landmark.

Tom’s Diner at East Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street was slated for demolition to make way for a new development.

However, on Tuesday, the Landmark Preservation Commission unanimously approved recommending landmark status for Tom’s Diner to Denver City Council.

According to Alex Foster, a spokeswoman for Denver Community Planning and Development, City Council will make the final decision as to whether the diner is designated a historic landmark.

“The application now moves to council committee. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will review the application at its August 6 meeting and vote on whether to send to the full council,” Foster said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

According to Historic Denver, which has been part of an effort to save the building, the structure was completed in 1967 and was originally called the White Spot. Current owner Thomas S. Messina opened Tom’s Diner at the location in 1999.