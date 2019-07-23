Broncos sign punter Justin Vogel, waive kicker Taylor Bertolet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos signed second-year punter Justin Vogel on Tuesday, the team announced.

Vogel punted 71 times last season for the Green Bay Packers with a 44.4-yard average, placing 19 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

Vogel spent training camp with the Cleveland Browns before being signed as a college free agent by the Packers. He spent part of this year’s offseason with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos also announced they waived kicker Taylor Bertolet, who was second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2016 with the University of Miami.