Broncos sign punter Justin Vogel, waive kicker Taylor Bertolet

Posted 1:01 pm, July 23, 2019, by

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos signed second-year punter Justin Vogel on Tuesday, the team announced.

Vogel punted 71 times last season for the Green Bay Packers with a 44.4-yard average, placing 19 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

Vogel spent training camp with the Cleveland Browns before being signed as a college free agent by the Packers. He spent part of this year’s offseason with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos also announced they waived kicker Taylor Bertolet, who was second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2016 with the University of Miami.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.