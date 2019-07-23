× Bear breaks through fence in Lyons, takes off with dumpster

LYONS, Colo.– New video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Twitter is proof that bear-resistant trash cans work.

In the video, you can see a bear break in through a fence and start sniffing around the trash dumpster. Then, it tries to climb on top and unsuccessfully pry open the dumpster.

Once the bear realizes it can’t get into the dumpster, it starts to drag the dumpster out of the fenced-in area.

📍 Lyons, Colo. A bear breaks through a fence, sniffs around for trash.

The bear backs the trash dumpster out.

The bear tries to get into the dumpster, but cannot.

It tries to take the bear resistant dumpster home with him, but cannot. No reward for this bear 🤗 #BearAware pic.twitter.com/jwTjnXWwhr — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 23, 2019

The bear tries to take the dumpster down the road but is never able to break in to it.

Here’s a reminder from CPW about what you can do to help keep bears wild and remain bear aware.