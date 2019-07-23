Bear breaks through fence in Lyons, takes off with dumpster
LYONS, Colo.– New video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Twitter is proof that bear-resistant trash cans work.
In the video, you can see a bear break in through a fence and start sniffing around the trash dumpster. Then, it tries to climb on top and unsuccessfully pry open the dumpster.
Once the bear realizes it can’t get into the dumpster, it starts to drag the dumpster out of the fenced-in area.
The bear tries to take the dumpster down the road but is never able to break in to it.
Here's a reminder from CPW about what you can do to help keep bears wild and remain bear aware.