Afternoon t-storm pattern continues; Monsoon surge Wednesday-Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slightly drier today across Colorado. We'll start with sunshine then watch for a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

High temps reach 89 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains start dry with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 70s, 80s, and 90s.

A small surge of Monsoon moisture arrives Wednesday-Thursday in Colorado. This will increase the chance of afternoon rain/t-storms to 30% (or higher) in most places. Heavy rain and flash flooding possible.

High temps both days drop into the mid 80s across the Front Range.

Back to 90 on Friday and Saturday. 80s on Sunday. All mornings start dry for outdoor activities with 20% chances of afternoon t-storms.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.