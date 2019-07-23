× 81-year-old man rescued after crashing into Middle St. Vrain Creek

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An 81-year-old man was rescued after crashing into Middle St. Vrain Creek on Monday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and other agencies responded to the 22500 block of South St. Vrain Drive in unincorporated Boulder County, about 10 miles southwest of Lyons, at 11 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Officials said the initial report was the vehicle veered off the highway and rolled into the creek, and the driver was said to be trapped inside.

First responders and witnesses began rescue attempts of the driver, identified as an 81-year-old man from Allenspark.

Several cables were attached to the vehicle to prevent it from rolling farther downstream in the fast-moving water.

Divers from Boulder Emergency Squad assisted in securing the vehicle. After about 45 minutes, the driver was removed from the vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.