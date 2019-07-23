38-year-old Granby man dies after being thrown from skateboard in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A Granby man died Monday after being thrown from a skateboard and landing on his head in Winter Park, the Fraser Winter Park Police Department said.

Just after 1 p.m., Grand County dispatch was notified of the accident near Old Down Drive and Winter Park Drive.

When first responders arrived, they found a man face down on the pavement, not breathing and bleeding heavily from his head.

CPR was performed and the man, identified as 38-year-old William Harding, was taken to East Grand Community Clinic where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses saw Harding skateboarding at a high rate of speed westbound down Old Town Drive, then made a right turn onto Winter Park Drive.

As he was making the turn, he lost control and was thrown from the skateboard, causing him to land on his head. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of death.