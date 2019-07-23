3 charged in brawl caught on camera outside of Disneyland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, California-- Two men and a woman face a slew of charges after a family dispute turned violent in the middle of Mickey's Toontown earlier this month, prosecutors said.

The melee, which took place on July 5, was captured on a video that subsequently went viral. It was also witnessed by other park guests, including children.

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, has been charged with five felonies and nine misdemeanors. He allegedly attacked his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, and endangered his child and three other children, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Robinson is also accused of threatening to kill a relative while they drove out of a parking structure after being kicked out of the Anaheim theme park, and assaulting a Disneyland cast member with his car after being escorted out by park security, according to the release.

The felony charges against him include domestic battery, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal threats, prosecutors said. The misdemeanor charges include multiple counts each of battery, and child abuse and endangerment.

His sister, 40-year-old Andrea Nicole Robinson of Compton, was charged with five misdemeanors, including four counts of battery and one count of assault, according to the release.

The woman's husband, 44-year-old Daman Petrie of Compton, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, prosecutors said.

Avery Robinson, who is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, faces a maximum possible prison sentence of seven years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the DA's office. He's being held in Orange County Jail.

Andrea Robinson faces a maximum of 2 1/2 years in jail if she's convicted on all charges, while Petrie could face up to six months in jail.