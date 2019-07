× 2 killed in motorcycle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo.– Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday near Imboden Road and East 88th Avenue in Adams County.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of the bike and passenger of the bike were killed. There was another vehicle involved in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol is currently diverting traffic around the accident scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.