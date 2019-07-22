× Woman swept away during downpour in Lakewood identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The woman who was swept away in Lakewood Gulch during a torrential downpour has been identified.

The Lakewood Police Department said 38-year-old Jeannette Reynolds drowned about 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of West 12th Avenue and Miller Court.

Police said Reynolds was a transient living in the area.

Rescue teams from the police department and West Metro Fire Rescue searched for almost two hours, but strong storms with lightning made conditions too dangerous to continue.

Firefighters returned Sunday morning to resume the search after the water receded overnight, but they encountered thick vegetation.

Officials said the area where the body was discovered was 10 feet underwater on Saturday night during the rescue operation.

Reynolds’ body was found Sunday morning.

An autopsy has been performed by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and the official cause of death is pending further studies.