Police in southern Colorado searching for woman who allegedly fled police with 1-day-old baby

DENVER — Police are searching for a woman who allegedly fled police in Alamosa with her 1-day-old baby girl.

On Monday, the Blanca Police Department said the girl, Leah Sandoval, was born overnight and several welfare checks were requested due to the mother being a known narcotics user.

Social services workers checked on the child at a home in Blanca. They asked the mother, Cynthia Sandoval, to take the child to a hospital in Alamosa.

“Cynthia complied, but upon arrival at the hospital she evaded DSS and took off with the child,” a release from Blanca police stated.

Sandoval was seen getting into an older, gold Chrysler Imperial with her daughter, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Sandoval, 30, is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. Police described her as white/Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Blanca police: 719-379-3810.

Police have not provided a picture of Sandoval.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story stated Sandoval was in Denver based on information from CBI. However, Sandoval is believed to still be in the Alamosa area.