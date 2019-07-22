× Vail Resorts acquiring Peak Resorts, owner of 17 U.S. ski areas

BROOMFIELD, Colo.– On Monday, Vail Resorts announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Peak Resorts.

According to a Facebook post, Vail Resorts will add all 17 Peak Resorts ski areas, subject to closing. The Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Military Epic pass will include the Peak Resorts with unlimited, unrestricted access next season.

According to the release, the following ski areas are part of the Peak Resorts.