Tom Brady jumps off a cliff with his daughter, now people are freaking out

A post on Instagram over the weekend by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is raising concern.

In the video, you can see Brady and his daughter on a cliff. In the video, you can hear Brady say “Are you ready?” and his daughter replies, “yeah”. Then Brady says, “1”, which is followed by a brief pause before they both jump into the water.

In the post caption, Brady shares, “If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though!”.

Now the video, which has more than two million views, is getting some backlash on social media.

One comment shared by @donnacw said, “I’m hoping whomever insured you doesn’t follow you – life is for livin & kids are only young once”.

Another comment by @linetti_spaghetti read, “Dude, if I was her Mom you’d so be in time out!!!!”.

On twitter, @EmrothicScotty shared, “Okay the Brady cliff diving incident?! I don’t care if he jumped out of an airplane a hot air balloon off a cliff the fact of the matter is that he could have yanked his daughter’s arm out of socket and she’s lucky he didn’t. Dork.”

Another comment by @tik_tok_xi read, “What kind of parent is This you do not force your kid off a cliff if she does not want to what if she hit her head on the side rock because she did not want to go #tombradyisdumb“