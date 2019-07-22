Thousands line up for free pancake breakfast in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Folks started lining up as early as 5 o’clock Monday morning to take part in a Western tradition: the annual free pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming!

Each year, thousands of people from around the world attend breakfast.

Overall, volunteers will serve up more than 100,000 flapjacks, 3,000 pounds of ham, more than 9,000 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee, according to breakfast coordinators.

The free pancake breakfast is part Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The breakfast takes place at the Depot Plaza from 7am to 9am.

Another free pancake breakfast will take place on Wednesday morning from 7am to 9am, as well.

