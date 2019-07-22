Temperatures heat up Tuesday with scattered afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Storms will develop along the Front Range by late Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Heavy rain will be the main concern with the storms, although some hail, gusty winds and lightning can't be ruled out.

Tuesday will start with sunny skies and dry conditions. High temperatures will make it into the upper 80s with a 20% chance for storms.

Storms that do develop are not expected to turn severe but could contain heavy rainfall. Plan to be off of mountain peaks by noon.

Afternoon rain chances will be possible every day for the next week. Not every area will see rain.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s through Thursday before a jump to the 90s on Friday and Saturday.

