Skincare for Men

Let's face it some men just aren't savvy as women when it comes to using or even purchasing skin care. Often time’s guys forgo sunscreens and are irregular in their skin care routine. Not being consistent in a regimen can lead to clogged pores as well as dirt and debris residing on the skin. UV damage from the sun can add years to the appearance of a man’s skin and void the benefit of slowed intrinsic aging.
Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and Clean Beauty expert shares her three Do’s and Don’ts for men’s skincare.
- DON’T use bar soap which strips the skin of moisture, instead DO opt for a sudsy deep cleanser like the MyChelle Fruit Enzyme Cleanser to remove dirt and debris while balancing precious moisture. https://www.mychelle.com/collections/men/products/fruit-enzyme-cleanser
- DON’T miss out on the benefits of exfoliation. DO incorporate an exfoliator like the MyChelle Fruit Enzyme Scrub into your weekly routine to remove dead skin cells and improve cell turnover. https://www.mychelle.com/collections/men/products/fruit-enzyme-scrub
- DON’T skip the sun protection, as sun damage is the leading cause of intrinsic aging. Do apply a sun protection product everyday year-round to prevent damage and keep the skin healthy. Try the MyChelle Sun Shield SPF 28 Unscented. https://www.mychelle.com/collections/sun-care/products/sun-shield-spf-28-unscented