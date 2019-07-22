Skincare for Men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's face it some men just aren't savvy as women when it comes to using or even purchasing skin care. Often time’s guys forgo sunscreens and are irregular in their skin care routine. Not being consistent in a regimen can lead to clogged pores as well as dirt and debris residing on the skin. UV damage from the sun can add years to the appearance of a man’s skin and void the benefit of slowed intrinsic aging.

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and Clean Beauty expert shares her three Do’s and Don’ts for men’s skincare.