× Sheriff: Reported tornado downs power lines, forces road closures in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A reported tornado has downed power lines and forced road closures in Custer County, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 5 p.m. Monday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said there was also a possible propane leak.

County Road 241 is closed at Williams Avenue. Highway 69 North is closed at Copper Gulch Road (County Road 215) due to a washout, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copper Gulch Road is also closed in both directions.

The sheriff’s office said people should avoid Highway 96 between Highway 165 and the Wetmore area due to reports of flooding, rock slides and mudslides.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.