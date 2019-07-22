Shanann Watts’ father pleads for end to cyber bullying, harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- At a press conference Monday, Shanann Watts' father pleaded for an end to the cyber bullying and harassment his family has received since his daughter and granddaughters were killed.

Frank Rzucek invited the media to the press conference in Frederick Monday afternoon. He flew from North Carolina to make the statement.

Rzucek said his family has been dealing with bullying since Chris Watts murdered Shanann and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in their Frederick home on Aug. 13, 2018.

"Every time we turn around, there is someone trying to capitalize on our tragedy by spreading false rumors and outright lies," Rzucek said.

He said social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have allowed lies and conspiracy theories about the murders to spread.

On YouTube, there are videos in which people try to alter the truth about the killings.

"We have been subjected to fake Facebook accounts, evil attacks," Rzucek said.

He and his attorneys have asked to have the hurtful content removed.

Rzucek also thanked those who have supported the family.

"To the people who have stood with us, who have supported us and prayed for us and our family -- for Shanann and our grandchildren -- we can't thank you enough. God bless you all," he said.