Rockfall mitigation causes intermittent closures on portions of I-70 on Monday

Posted 12:08 pm, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, July 22, 2019

On Monday, portions of Interstate 70 will be shutdown for 30 minutes every hour due to rockfall mitigation work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The intermittent closures will be between exits 171 to 173, which are West Vail to Minturn.

The closures will take place in the westbound lanes on Interstate 70.

The mitigation work is expected to last until 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

CDOT says to expect delays in the area.

