Photo Gallery: You could buy the Adolph Coors’ 1920’s homestead for $5 million

GRANT, Colo.– If you are in the market for a new home, Sotheby’s International Realty has new listing for a homestead first purchased by Adolph Coors in the 1920’s.
According to the listing, the home has 9,500 square feet, 11 bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The house itself was designed by “Gus” Roehling – a noted architect in the 1920’s and family friend of the Coors family and the Newton family. The home was built by a tribe of Taos Indian craftsman brought in from New Mexico. The structure was occupied by Louise Coors Porter for 20 years and displayed much of the family’s prominent Indian art collection.