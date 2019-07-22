Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mid-season Colorado rafting conditions are ripe and there are still plenty of adventures to be had this summer. With late season snow, cooler temperatures, slow runoff and higher water levels dominating most of June, July is bringing more steady water flow levels that promise to run for an extended season into at least early fall.

Here are some guidelines to follow by if you're planning a trip down the river.

If going on your own:

Wear a Personal Floatation Device

The air temperature can be hot, yet the water can still be cold enough to cause hypothermia. Wear protective clothing like a wetsuit if the water is cool or cold.

Only go on water with someone who is familiar with the stretch and only at safe water levels.

Don’t stand up in moving water as you can become foot entrapped.

Avoid tying things like innertubes together. Rope can be a source of entrapment and has led to past unfortunate accidents.

If you are going with a commercial rafting outfitter:

Choose the level of rafting that fits your abilities. If unsure, take the easier trip. If you have friends and family with different experience levels, cater to the least experienced.

Follow the outfitter’s instructions as to what to wear.

Pay attention to the safety instructions the outfitter provides at the start of the trip.