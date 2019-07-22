Mesa County suicides reach highest level in 5 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Mesa County Coroner’s Office said 55 residents took their own lives last year, the most in five years.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported Monday that was nine more than 2017 and seven more than 2016.

Coroner Victor Yahn calls the increase disheartening.

Yahn’s annual report on deaths in the county says nearly half of those who took their own lives had attempted to do so in the past or expressed thoughts about it.

The report says 32% received mental health services and 13% didn’t. It was unknown whether they had in 55% of cases.

Sarah Robinson of Mesa County Public Health said the report is one of several sources the organization looks at.

She says the group will continue assessing data to determine whether it’s meeting the public’s needs.

Suicide resources

If you need tips on how to start a conversation about mental health with someone you care about, go to www.letstalkco.org.

If you are concerned about a man in your life, you can call the Colorado Crisis Hotline at 844-493-8255.

Other suicide resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When calling Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386): A 24/7 resource for LGBT youth struggling with a crisis or suicidal thoughts. The line is staffed by trained counselors.

Colorado Crisis Services Walk-In Locations: Walk-in crisis service centers are open 24/7, and offer confidential, in-person crisis support, information and referrals to anyone in need.

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: (1-844-264-5437): The best resource for readers to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The number serves as a direct, immediate and efficient route to all of Colorado’s 64 counties and two tribal nations, which are responsible for accepting and responding to child abuse and neglect concerns. All callers are able to speak with a call taker 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.