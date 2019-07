SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a man was found in the Blue River north of Coyne Valley Road in Breckenridge on Monday.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies and Breckenridge police officers responded to a report of a found body at 1:50 p.m.

A water rescue group was able to recover the man’s body.

His identity will not be announced until his loved ones are notified. The coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death.