Man arrested in connection with Park Hill fatal shooting identified

DENVER —An adult man, Philip Bivins, has been arrested in connection to a Friday night homicide in the North Park Hill area.

He turned himself into police the morning following the shooting.

About 10:40 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department said via Twitter that the investigation was taking place in the 3200 block of Dexter Street.

According to Denver Police, Bivins told officers where the adult female victim was; she was pronounced deceased when officers arrived to that address.

Police didn’t say what the circumstances where leading up to the woman’s death. She has not been identified.