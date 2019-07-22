× Man accused of trying to run over Sheridan PD officer arrested in Mexico, deported to U.S.

SHERIDAN, Colo. — A man accused of trying to run over a Sheridan Police Department officer was arrested in Mexico and has been deported back to the United States.

Ismael Rayos, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen from Lakewood, has been sought since 2015.

On April 26, 2015, SPD officers were called to a 7-Eleven at the corner of West Oxford Avenue and South Federal Boulevard around 8 a.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene and made contact with Rayos, they said he was “evasive” and provided “false information.”

“Officers were talking outside the car of the driver, identified as Rayos. Rayos jumped in the car to get away. An officer was in the way of Rayos’ escape, and he was thrown to the ground as Rayos drove off,” Sheridan police said in a press release issued Monday.

Rayos crashed his vehicle at an undisclosed Denver address, according to police, and a .380 caliber handgun was later recovered from the car.

Rayos was taken into custody in Mexico with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to SPD.. Mexican authorities then deported him.

“I am grateful to the law enforcement partners who worked with us to bring in this fugitive,” said SPD Chief Mark Campbell in the press release. “It is good to know that others recognized that an attack on a police officer is a violent offense to be taken seriously. We trust that the criminal justice system will bring about a fair resolution to this case now that it can move forward.”

Rayos is currently in Arizona. He will be taken to the Arapahoe County Jail.

Police say Rayos faces the following charges: