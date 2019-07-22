× Louisiana officer suggested Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot

GRETNA, La. — A Louisiana police officer posted a comment on his Facebook page calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “vile idiot” and suggesting that she be shot.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said his officer’s post was “disturbing,” but he doesn’t believe it constitutes an actual threat.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports officer Charlie Rispoli wrote Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round” and not “the kind she used to serve.”

The post included a fake story with a fabricated quote to make it appear as if Ocasio-Cortez said “We pay soldiers too much.”

The chief says the post violated department policy. Internal affairs is investigating. Any disciplinary measures wouldn’t be made public.