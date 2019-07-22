‘Last Cowboy Standing’ professional bull riding at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Professional bull riding was the main attraction at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Monday night. It’s the first time PBR teamed up with Cheyenne Frontier Days to bring its ‘Last Cowboy Standing’ event to Wyoming.

The challenge features the world’s top 40 professional bull riders. They’re required to stay on a bull for 8 seconds. If they succeed, they’ll move forward in the event. If they get bucked off, they’re finished.

"It’s awesome, it’s what all of us have dreamed of since we were little kids,” said Taylor Toves, a professional bull rider. “There’s nothing better!”

‘Last Cowboy Standing’ continues Tuesday night at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Whoever’s left standing will be crowned ‘Last Cowboy Standing’.