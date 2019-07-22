Driver in clown mask holding prop chain saw arrested after police chase ends on California beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities on Sunday released the identity of a Southern California man in a clown mask who allegedly brandished a prop chain saw and hung out the sunroof of a car while leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit the day before.

Damik A. Disdier was booked on suspicion of felony evading police, according to the CHP. The CHP described him as 40 years old, while Los Angeles County booking records listed his age as 36.

The pursuit began shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday after witnesses began calling the CHP to report seeing a black BMW sedan driving at 2 to 3 mph in the fast lane of the northbound Interstate 405 near the 22 Freeway in Westminster, the CHP said in a statement.

"(Disdier) was reportedly sitting on top of the vehicle holding a chain saw," according to the statement.

Video showed the man was wearing a clown mask and green wig.

Officers quickly caught up with the BMW and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled, officials said.

The driver led officers on a chase at speeds of more than 70 mph before transitioning to the 90 Freeway, then headed toward Venice Beach on surface streets.

"During this time, the driver climbed onto the roof of the BMW and began gesturing at CHP units before sitting back inside the vehicle," the statement said.

The car came to a stop at the Ocean Front Walk, where the driver got out and ran onto the beach, authorities said. He was captured nearby as a crowd gathered around.

"A search of the BMW revealed the chain saw was a toy prop," the statement said.

A woman who had been riding as a passenger in the BMW was questioned and released, officials added.

A reason for the bizarre behavior and pursuit was unclear.

Disdier's bail was set at $75,000 pending his initial court appearance, booking records showed.