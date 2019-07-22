× Dog saves owner by waking him up while house fills with smoke in Berthoud

BERTHOUD, Colo.– A man escaped injury in a house fire Sunday night into Monday morning when his dog woke him up while his house filled with smoke.

According to a Facebook post by Berthoud Fire Protection District, the fire started in the 200 block of 2nd Street in the Blue Spruce Mobile Home Park at around 11:44 p.m. Sunday night.

When the fire department arrived at the home, there was no one inside. They were able to get the fire under control by 12:06 a.m Monday morning.

According to the Facebook post, the homeowner escaped without injury due to his dog waking him up when the home started to fill with smoke. He was able to safely leave and call 911.

There were no injuries reported in this fire.

Berthoud Fire says the home sustained heavy damage and won’t be able to be occupied at this time.