× DIA finishes May with second-busiest month in its 24-year history

DENVER — Traffic at Denver International Airport continued to rise in May, officials said Monday.

It was the second-busiest month in the airport’s 24-year history, only beaten by July 2018.

Passenger traffic increased 9.6% from May 2018 with just more than 6 million passengers.

Frontier Airlines added service to three cities for Denver in the month. United also began service to Frankfurt, Germany.

For the month, airlines offered nonstop service to 199 destinations in May, 21 more than the previous year.

And things haven’t slowed down during the summer season, with more records expected to fall. Officials are encouraging passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flights.

Mail, freight and express cargo operations were up 19% in May with 57,592,754 pounds of cargo.