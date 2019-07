DENVER–Denver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 8-year-old girl.

According to a tweet sent out on Monday morning, 8-year-old Nehahriyah Rodriguez-Vigil was last seen near the pool at Curtis Park, near 32nd and Champa Street.

PLEASE RETWEET – We have a MISSING CHILD in #Denver. Help us find 8 year-old, Nehahriyah Rodriguez-Vigil. If you’ve seen her or know her whereabouts, please call #DPD @ 911. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/FD73egM5Xi — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 22, 2019

She was wearing a blue t-shirt, reddish-pink shorts and pink sandals, the tweet goes on to say.

If you have seen Nehahriyah, please call 911.