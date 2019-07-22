× Cooler with chance of afternoon t-storms and heavy rain

A strong cold front raced in last night. Temps today will run cooler today at 79 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The normal high right now is 90.

I’m forecasting a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms in the Mountains and Front Range. The main threats are heavy rain (flash flooding) and small hail.

Mountain highs today 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Tuesday is much drier across the board with only a 10-20 % chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs surge back to near 90.

A slightly higher chance of rain/t-storms occurs on Thursday at 30%.

Hotter and drier into the weekend with highs 90-95 both Saturday and Sunday. Dry mornings give way to 10-20% chances of afternoon t-storms.

