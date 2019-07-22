Bloods gang member slapped with 30 years in prison for 2 murders

DENVER — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for a string of crimes, including two murders.

David Scott pled guilty to the two murders that took place on Nov. 24 and 25. Law enforcement is still investigating if he was responsible for additional homicides.

According to facts submitted in Scott’s plea agreement, he is a member of the Park Hill Crenshaw Mafia Gangster Bloods gang.

The first of two fatal shootings happened during a gunfight between the Bloods and a set of the Crips gang.

According to information provided by the Department of Justice, Scott and other members of the Bloods went to a nightclub where they anticipated the attendance of members of the rival gang.

As Crip gang members left the club, Scott fatally shot another gang member at close range, leading to a shootout between the two groups.

Following the gunfight, Scott and a Crip gang member drove around Denver, committing at least two street robberies before meeting up with other Crip members at a motel.

The DA states that when Scott left the motel he drove the Crip member to a drop off location. The man got out of the car, Scott followed and pulled a gun on the victim, killing him.

Law enforcement recovered two expended firearm casings from the area around the dead man’s body. The shell casings reportedly came from the same gun that Scott used to kill the other man the day before, said the DOJ.