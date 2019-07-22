Aurora PD investigating woman’s death as homicide, asks public for information

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a woman’s death early Monday morning as a homicide.

APD said that about 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1700 block of North Clinton Street on reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a “serious injury.” She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

APD did not provide details about the woman’s injury.

Police did not release information about a suspect. However, APD says there is currently no danger to the public.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Witnesses and others with information are asked to contact Agent Krieger: 303-739-6113. Anonymous tips can be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.

The woman’s name has not yet been released, pending the notification of her loved ones. Her cause of death will be determined by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

